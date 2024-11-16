Chatbot for Sabarimala Ayyappa pilgrims

To enhance the pilgrimage experience to the Sabarimala temple, the Pathanamthitta District Administration in Kerala, in collaboration with the Muthoot Group, has launched a digital assistant called ‘SWAMI chatbot’.

This advanced digital assistant aims to provide real-time information, assistance and safety measures to thousands of devotees who flock to the temple every year.

The Swami Chatbot, accessible through a user-friendly smartphone interface, offers a comprehensive range of services in six languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Pilgrims can utilise the chatbot to obtain crucial information such as temple opening timings, prasadam availability and pooja schedules, enabling them to plan their visit effectively.

Additionally, the chatbot provides directions to nearby temples, airports, railway stations and bus stops, ensuring seamless travel for devotees. Information can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/2843fjha.

