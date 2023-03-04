ADVERTISEMENT

Charu Sinha takes charge as IGP of CRPF Southern Sector

March 04, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Charu Sinha

Senior IPS officer Charu Sinha assumed charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Southern Sector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here in Hyderabad. 

Ms.Sinha, who served as CRPF IGP of Srinagar sector for more than two years, was recently transferred to SS.

A Telangana cadre IPS officer, Ms. Sinha had earlier served as CRPF IGP in Jammu sector. Scores of CRPF commandos won gallantry awards for their operations in Srinagar sector during her stint in Srinagar. The officer completed her graduation from St. Francis College and post-graduation in political science from University of Hyderabad. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US