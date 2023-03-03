ADVERTISEMENT

Charu Sinha appointed IGP CRPF (South) 

March 03, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An IPS officer of the 1996 batch borne on Telangana cadre, Charu Sinha joined the Central Reserve Police Force (South) as its Inspector-General, replacing incumbent officer Mahesh Chandra Laddha, here on Friday.

Ms. Sinha will be the first woman officer to be occupying the office of the Inspector-General (South).

An alumna of St. Francis College for Women and Hyderabad Central University, she was also the first woman officer to command CRPF in Bihar in anti-Naxal operations.

In the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Ms. Sinha served as Superintendent of Police for districts of Prakasam, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Chittoor and East Godavari.

