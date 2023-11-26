HamberMenu
Charred body of student found inside burnt car on Hyderabad outskirts

November 26, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The charred body of a 25-year-old man was found inside a burnt car on Adibatla Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the wee hours of Sunday.

The Adibatla police said they received a call on the helpline number ‘100’ at 1.23 a.m., informing them that a parked car, bearing the registration TS 29 N 9559, had caught fire on the ORR between exit 12 and 13. “We sent a patrol car and also alerted the fire control room. After extinguishing the flames, we found the charred body of a man inside the car. He was later identified as Badugula Venkatesh, a student from Nayanagar of Kodad, Suraypet,” said the police.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy. “We are awaiting the post-mortem examination report. Further investigations are under way,” added the police.

