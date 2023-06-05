Charred body of medico found in hostel room in Khammam

June 05, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - KHAMMAM

A 22-year-old medico allegedly set herself ablaze at her hostel room in Khammam late on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Manasa, hailed from Mahabubabad district, sources said.

Hostel authorities broke open her room after noticing smoke emanating and found her charred to death inside, sources added. Local police rushed to the hostel and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

(Roshni - suicide Prevention Helpline: 8142020033/44, roshnihelp@gmail. com, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.