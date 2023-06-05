HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Charred body of medico found in hostel room in Khammam

June 05, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old medico allegedly set herself ablaze at her hostel room in Khammam late on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Manasa, hailed from Mahabubabad district, sources said.

Hostel authorities broke open her room after noticing smoke emanating and found her charred to death inside, sources added. Local police rushed to the hostel and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

(Roshni - suicide Prevention Helpline: 8142020033/44, roshnihelp@gmail. com, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.