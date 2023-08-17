Charminar to get visitors’ plaza and a view point

August 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Yards away from the Charminar on its southern side, a visitors’ facility is set to come up on a 2500-square-foot area. “The project incorporates public plaza, tourist information cell, cloakrooms, multipurpose toilets, facilities for specially-abled, childcare room, first-aid facilities etc.,” said Kalpit Ashar of the architectural firm Mad(e) in Mumbai.

On Wednesday evening, Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the project showing elements that will go into the tourist facility. “Charminar will soon get a facelift with a visitor’s plaza and facilities for the people. We want to protect Hyderabad’s distinct cultural identity and also ensure that families can enjoy clean and safe public spaces,” Mr. Owaisi had posted.

The project initiated by the Hyderabad MP is slated to be completed in six months at a cost of ₹75 lakh. “The building is designed as a stepped plaza overlooking Charminar. The form of the building will allow visitors to climb and sit over the building to enjoy uninterrupted view of beautiful Charminar,” said the designer about the project.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India said they are not aware of the project. The ASI is the custodian of the national monument and there is a restriction on construction activity within a 100-metre radius of the Charminar.

Currently, the Charminar area is overrun by hawkers and hustlers selling everything from fake pearls, to sunglasses, travel bags, gilt jewellery, ice cream, pani puri to paan leaves. The rendering of the architectural plan shows tiered seating and viewing areas that may add to the appeal of the monument. “I don’t see relevance of a circular form in entire Deccan history. The mass there is definitely a complete shift,” said a Hyderabad-based architect while appreciating the fact that visitors will get a point where they can view and appreciate the monument from a distance.