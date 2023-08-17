HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Charminar to get visitors’ plaza and a view point

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi initiates project near Charminar to add visitor facilities near the national monument

August 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti

Yards away from the Charminar on its southern side, a visitors’ facility is set to come up on a 2500-square-foot area. “The project incorporates public plaza, tourist information cell, cloakrooms, multipurpose toilets, facilities for specially-abled, childcare room, first-aid facilities etc.,” said Kalpit Ashar of the architectural firm Mad(e) in Mumbai.

On Wednesday evening, Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the project showing elements that will go into the tourist facility. “Charminar will soon get a facelift with a visitor’s plaza and facilities for the people. We want to protect Hyderabad’s distinct cultural identity and also ensure that families can enjoy clean and safe public spaces,” Mr. Owaisi had posted. 

The project initiated by the Hyderabad MP is slated to be completed in six months at a cost of ₹75 lakh. “The building is designed as a stepped plaza overlooking Charminar. The form of the building will allow visitors to climb and sit over the building to enjoy uninterrupted view of beautiful Charminar,” said the designer about the project. 

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India said they are not aware of the project. The ASI is the custodian of the national monument and there is a restriction on construction activity within a 100-metre radius of the Charminar.  

Currently, the Charminar area is overrun by hawkers and hustlers selling everything from fake pearls, to sunglasses, travel bags, gilt jewellery, ice cream, pani puri to paan leaves. The rendering of the architectural plan shows tiered seating and viewing areas that may add to the appeal of the monument. “I don’t see relevance of a circular form in entire Deccan history. The mass there is definitely a complete shift,” said a Hyderabad-based architect while appreciating the fact that visitors will get a point where they can view and appreciate the monument from a distance.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.