Charminar MLA, son booked for poll code violation 

November 05, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Moghalpura police, based on an incident of poll code violation on late Saturday night, booked AIMIM Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and his son Khaja Ahmed Khan Imtiyaz under various provisions of the IPC on Sunday.

Police registered the FIR in a suo motu action after the father-son duo were found taking out a protest rally from Volta X Road, Moghalpura to Hussaini Alam via Moghalpura water tank. About 200 people were part of the gathering, police said. They were booked for unlawful assembly, public nuisance and under other provisions.

Coincidentally, police also booked Mr.Ahmed Khan’s son Imtiyaz, and one Ghulam Khader Jeelani alias Mannan, for alleged involvement in threatening and extorting a construction businessman.

As part of the investigation, police said it stumbled upon related evidence, a YouTube video from 2021, in which the duo was arguing about how much money was taken from the businessman.

The purported exchange between the two contained vulgar language involving female members of the family and that was found to be in the nature of outraging the modesty of women, police said.

Charminar police said it has decided to approach the court to examine the voice samples of the accused, to ensure the authenticity of the evidence, as part of its further investigation.

Accused Mannan, police added, was additionally booked in a separate case under charges of assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, statements conducing public mischief and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman. Incidentally, the case was also based on a YouTube video the police found as part of a related investigation. The victim, it said, was afraid of the accused, and hence, the case was taken up suo motu.

