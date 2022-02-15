Charminar electrical work stalled after protests

Local residents feared damage to the foundation of the structure as deep holes were dug at different places around the monument

GHMC Corporator Syed Sohail Quadri along with Archaelogical Survey of India officials at the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The work to streamline electrical wiring in Charminar has been stalled as the GHMC corporator and residents expressed misgivings after deep pits were dug on the site. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Local residents feared damage to the foundation of the structure as deep holes were dug at different places around the monument

The impasse over electrical work on Charminar continued on Tuesday as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Corporator Sohail Qadri demanded the shifting of generator from its planned position to the south east of the monument.

The Archaeological Survey of India, which is the custodian of the monument, is in the process of relocating electrical fixtures from inside the building to outside. The ASI is also replacing the earthing of the minarets as well as the lighting fixtures around the monument.

The local residents feared damage to the foundation of the structure due to the deep (4-ft) holes dug at different places around the monument.

“These stones are part of the apron wall. They are not part of the foundation. The location of the generator was chosen as it’s not a frequented area,” said an ASI official trying to allay fears over the stability and safety of the monument.

Social media has been rife with rumours about the nature of digging work near Charminar.

“They are bringing all the wiring outside. I am suggesting that the move it completely outside near the Traffic PS. I told them I will get permission from GHMC,” said the AIMIM Corporator.