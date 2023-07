July 27, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad’s main tourist attraction, Charminar, will remain closed to visitors on July 29 due to Muharram procession. The custodian of the monument, Archaeological Survey of India, has notified the closure. “… as per the request by Asst. Commissioner of Police, Charminar Division, Hyderabad, the Centrally Protected Monument, Charminar, will remain closed for public viewing on July 29, and also the online sale of tickets will not be functional,” said a note issued by the ASI.