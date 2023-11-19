HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Charm offensive: KTR interacts with people over biryani, ice-cream

November 19, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Hyderabad

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731
Minister K.T. Rama Rao having dinner with a family at a city hotel.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao having dinner with a family at a city hotel.

The sought-after food joints in the city saw a special customer on Saturday night when Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao walked into them as a common man and enjoyed the delicacies the joints are known for.

Mr. Rao walked into Shadab hotel near Madina and ordered a biryani like common man. They recognised the most recognisable face of the city after a few minutes and were in awe of his presence as they rushed to click pics with him and trying to catch a shake hand.

The Minister sat at the table of a family enjoying their dinner even as he enjoyed his biryani. He engaged them in some light hearted conversations as the children and women looked excited by his presence. The restaurant served the Minister a few special delicacies, apart from its famous biryani.

He also went to the Famous Ice Cream shop at the MJ Market, frequented by families, to enjoy the unique ice cream flavours. Later Mr. KTR tweeted “An impromptu visit to one of the most iconic food spots in the city. Spent some delightful time with my fellow Hyderabadis out there.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.