Charm offensive: KTR interacts with people over biryani, ice-cream

November 19, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Hyderabad

The sought-after food joints in the city saw a special customer on Saturday night when Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao walked into them as a common man and enjoyed the delicacies the joints are known for.

Mr. Rao walked into Shadab hotel near Madina and ordered a biryani like common man. They recognised the most recognisable face of the city after a few minutes and were in awe of his presence as they rushed to click pics with him and trying to catch a shake hand.

The Minister sat at the table of a family enjoying their dinner even as he enjoyed his biryani. He engaged them in some light hearted conversations as the children and women looked excited by his presence. The restaurant served the Minister a few special delicacies, apart from its famous biryani.

He also went to the Famous Ice Cream shop at the MJ Market, frequented by families, to enjoy the unique ice cream flavours. Later Mr. KTR tweeted “An impromptu visit to one of the most iconic food spots in the city. Spent some delightful time with my fellow Hyderabadis out there.”