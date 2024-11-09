 />
Charitable trust donates furniture to flood-affected residential school in Khammam

Published - November 09, 2024 06:07 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ponguleti Swarajyam-Raghava Reddy (PSR) Charitable Trust donated dining tables and chairs to Telangana Social Welfare Residential School/Junior College for girls at Danavaigudem in Khammam rural mandal.

The furniture and other equipment in the residential education institution were badly damaged during floods in Munneru that wreaked havoc on Khammam district in September this year, sources said.

Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy handed over the dining tables and chairs to the staff concerned at the residential school premises on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said proposals are being prepared by the officials concerned for construction of a compound wall and address power supply related issues at an estimated cost of ₹2.80 crore.

He said the Congress government accorded top priority to strengthen the government schools, including residential educational institutions.

He celebrated the birthday of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with the students of the residential school by cutting a cake.

Later, the Minister visited the Zilla Parishad High School at Mallemadugu and distributed 62 bicycles to girl students of the school under the aegis of the PSR Charitable Trust.

