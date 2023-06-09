Chargesheet filed in TSPSC question paper leak case 

June 09, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC question paper leak case has filed the preliminary chargesheet before the court on Friday.

The SIT said it recorded money transactions worth ₹1.63 crore involving various question papers. It has thus far arrested 49 persons and one person, who is reported to be living in New Zealand, is still at large.

The SIT began the probe following a complaint filed by Assistant Secretary of TSPSC Satyanarayana at the Begum Bazar police station on March 11 this year. The case was re-registered and assigned to the SIT.

The arrested 49 persons include: accused one Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, assistant section officer and personal assistant to the Commission’s Secretary, and accused two Atla Raja Shekar, outsourced network operator; 16 mediators: Renuka Rathode, Lavdyavath Dhakya, Kethavath Rajeshwar, Kethavath Srinivas, Kethavath Rajender Naik, D. Thurupathaiah, Y. Sai Loukik, Kosgi Maibaiah, Kosgi Bhagwanth Kumar, Kontham Muralidhar Reddy, Akula Manoj Kumar, Kontham Shashidhar Reddy, Ramavath Dattu, Poola Ravi Kishore, Guguloth Srinu Naik and Poola Ramesh; seven candidates who purchased AEE question paper: Aadi Saibabu, Ponnam Varun Kumar, Gunreddy Kranthi Kumar Reddy, Ajmira Prithvi Raj, Bhukya Mahesh, Mudavath Prashanth and Vadithya Naresh; 13 candidates who purchased the AE question paper: Kethavath Neelesh Naik, Pathlavath Gopal Naik, Allipur Prashanth Reddy, Tineti Rajender Kumar, Kosgi Venkata Janardhan, Kosgi Ravi Kumar, Ramavath Mahesh, Mudavath Shiva Kumar, Jadhav Rajeshwar, Dhanavath Bharath Naik, Pashikanti Rohith Kumar, Gade Sai Madhu, Lokni Satish Kumar; eight candidates who purchased the DAO question paper: Yedunuthula Sai Sushmitha, Danamneni Ravi Teja, Gambeeram Purandar Nutan Rahul Kumar, Atla Sucharitha, Lavdya Shanthi, Rayapuram Vikram, Rayapuram Divya and Boddupally Narsing Rao.

Two other TSPSC employees who are accused are Shameem and Damera Ramesh Kumar, and one former employee Nalagoppula Suresh. Additionally, three candidates were arrested for malpractice during the AEE examination for using a battery-operated device.

The SIT said all the evidence was seized, examined by Central Forensic Science Laboratory and expert opinion was obtained.

