Chargesheet filed in Praneeth Rao case; Bhujangarao’s bail petition rejected  

The West Zone police of the Hyderabad Commissionerate filed a preliminary chargesheet in the phone tapping case. Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Bhujangarao’s bail petition was rejected by the Nampally court on Wednesday.

The police have included six suspects as accused, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Praneeth Rao, Additional Superintendents of Police Tirupathanna and Bhujanga Rao, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Radha Kishan Rao, former Chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Prabhakar Rao, and Sravan Kumar, a senior executive of a vernacular media outlet. The latter two are absconding accused.

The case was booked by the Panjagutta police on March 10, following a complaint from the SIB additional superintendent of police D. Ramesh. The complaint alleged that Praneeth Rao was involved in dismantling and destroying data in 42 hard drives and replacing them with new ones and illegally tapping 1,200 phones of opposition leaders and other targeted individuals.