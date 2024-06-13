GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Chargesheet filed in Praneeth Rao case; Bhujangarao’s bail petition rejected  

Published - June 13, 2024 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The West Zone police of the Hyderabad Commissionerate filed a preliminary chargesheet in the phone tapping case. Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Bhujangarao’s bail petition was rejected by the Nampally court on Wednesday.  

The police have included six suspects as accused, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Praneeth Rao, Additional Superintendents of Police Tirupathanna and Bhujanga Rao, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Radha Kishan Rao, former Chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Prabhakar Rao, and Sravan Kumar, a senior executive of a vernacular media outlet. The latter two are absconding accused.  

The case was booked by the Panjagutta police on March 10, following a complaint from the SIB additional superintendent of police D. Ramesh. The complaint alleged that Praneeth Rao was involved in dismantling and destroying data in 42 hard drives and replacing them with new ones and illegally tapping 1,200 phones of opposition leaders and other targeted individuals.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.