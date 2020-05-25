Chaos at GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport as many domestic flights get cancelled

Hyderabad

25 May 2020 16:32 IST

Chaos prevailed at GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport with many domestic flights getting cancelled late in the night, even as scores of passengers converged from early in the morning on Monday at Shamshabad.

Most of the Air India flights got cancelled, leaving many people in a tizzy. Almost 120 flights were supposed to land or take flight today but only 40 were operated.

"There is no official confirmation about why the flights have been restricted but it is learnt that a decision was taken late last night when several state governments had expressed their apprehensions about the numerous daily flight movements," said airport authorities on condition of anonymity. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials visited the airport and informed media personnel that the arrangements were sound.

"We have no clue whether these are official cancellations because of lack of permissions from the government or because there were no bookings," said officials.

Many passengers started for the airport early in the morning and were caught off guard when they realised the flights were not operating. The situation eased towards afternoon when some flights began operations.