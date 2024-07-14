Changing Group-I qualification ratio for Mains will derail recruitment: Revanth Reddy

Clarifying the government’s position on changes in the norms for Group-I Mains, for which some candidates have been protesting, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the government had no problem changing the ratio of eligible candidates from 1:50 to 1:100 but this would only bring legal issues and halt the entire process.

Mr. Reddy said some eligible candidates will move the courts questioning changes in the norms from what has been notified, and there is a likelihood of courts staying the process, thus delaying the Group-I recruitment. It has been 13 years since the Group-I recruitment was done and any changes brought would hit the genuine candidates fitting into the original norms.

“Our government will not lose or gain anything by bringing in the changes being sought by some candidates but changes would work against those preparing for long,” he said, while speaking at a programme on ‘Quality Engineering Education’, with the engineering college managements, organised at JNTU Hyderabad on Saturday.

However, some candidates backed by the political parties and coaching centres are demanding the postponement of exams to disrupt the government’s plans to fill up the posts as per schedule. “I have enquired about three people who have staged a fast demanding postponement of exams and found that none of them were actually writing the recruitment tests,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured that the job calendar will be issued soon and this would help candidates plan their schedule and preparation as they would know in advance about vacancies and dates just like the UPSC schedule.

