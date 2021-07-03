Changing face of Sircilla and surrounding areas

The 2BHK housing colony at Sircilla.

HYDERABAD

03 July 2021 20:58 IST

CM to hand over 2BHK houses to beneficiaries today

A double bedroom housing complex with 400 units built at “KCR Nagar” near Thangallapalli beckons Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao when he visits Sircilla town on Sunday to handover the houses to beneficiaries.

Providing an aesthetic view, the complex is built for the poor of the bustling textile town of Sircilla which is a short distance away.

Sircilla has undergone a sea change in terms of development of basic infrastructure in the last few years. The credit for this should go to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao who represents the constituency. The government had taken up development of parks, construction of storm water drains, crematoria and cement concrete roads at a cost of ₹ 100 crore. LED bulbs replaced the conventional street lights and a Batukamma ghat came up on the banks of Manair stream on the outskirts of the town.

Advertising

Advertising

The bed strength at the district headquarters hospital was increased from 30 to 130 and liquid oxygen tank of 6,000 cubic litre established. A 100-bed hospital at Vemulawada elsewhere in Sircilla district was converted into an exclusive COVID hospital. The L.V. Prasad Eye Institute has set up its branch with modern facilities in the town.

In the rural pockets of the district, the cultivable land increased by over over one lakh acres after the commissioning of Kaleswaram Lift-Irrigation Project. Twelve modern godowns with a capacity of 55,000 tonnes were constructed. An ultra modern marketyard was constructed on 25 acres at Sardapur in Sircilla town.

Eleven checkdams were constructed between upper Manair and mid-Manair dams along Manair stream. There were another 13 check dams on Moola vagu. As many as 294 tanks were revived at a cost of ₹ 98 crore under the Mission Kakatiya programme. English medium residential schools have come up for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.