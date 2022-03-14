Changes likely in Telangana Inter exams

March 14, 2022 21:12 IST

Weightage of marks set to be removed for candidates appearing for EAMCET

The ensuing Intermediate second year exam is likely to see key changes in its conduct as weightage of marks will not be given to candidates appearing for EAMCET this year.

The Board of Intermediate Education is said to have proposed to the government to do away with spot evaluation of answer scripts and, instead, permit online evaluation. The answer scripts will be digitised and sent to evaluators online so that they can work from home.

Another likely change in the conduct of exams is the absence of external examiners for practical exams of science subjects from March 23.

The practical exams were earlier held in about 2,000 out of 2,700 Intermediate colleges across the State with an external examiner of the government and a departmental official as supervisors. Only colleges with a minimum strength of 50 candidates used to be centres of exam while those with lesser number used to take exam in the nearest centres.

The supervisors were tasked with judging the performance of students and allotting marks. But, this is now set to be done by the staff of colleges themselves.