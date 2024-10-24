GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Changes in Kaleshwaram DPR made at high level, Ex-ENC tells Ghose panel

Published - October 24, 2024 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Former Engineer-in-Chief of Kaleshwaram Project N. Venkateshwarlu, who was examined by the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, is said to have told the Commission that it was under the instructions of a high-level committee that changes in the detailed project report were made.

As part of the inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of Kaleshwaram, the Ghose Commission summoned the former ENC of the project for the second time. During the first phase of examination last month, the Commission expressed anger at the engineer and instructed him to make submissions only with documentary evidence or else he would be at the receiving end.

The Commission examined Mr. Venkateshwarlu on the quality of construction by following the set engineering norms, operation and maintenance of the barrages. Asked as to who took the final decision on the DPR, the former ENC is understood to have told the Commission that it was the then Chief Minister (K. Chandrasekhar Rao). He also submitted to the panel that the modifications in the barrage designs were done based on the site conditions.

On being asked whether the changes in the DPR were made after it was approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the former ENC was said to have nodded in acceptance. Further, he submitted to the Commission that the location of the three barrages was suggested by the WAPCOS.

Published - October 24, 2024 09:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.