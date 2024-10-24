Changes in Kaleshwaram DPR made at high level, Ex-ENC tells Ghose panel

HYDERABAD

Former Engineer-in-Chief of Kaleshwaram Project N. Venkateshwarlu, who was examined by the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, is said to have told the Commission that it was under the instructions of a high-level committee that changes in the detailed project report were made.

As part of the inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of Kaleshwaram, the Ghose Commission summoned the former ENC of the project for the second time. During the first phase of examination last month, the Commission expressed anger at the engineer and instructed him to make submissions only with documentary evidence or else he would be at the receiving end.

The Commission examined Mr. Venkateshwarlu on the quality of construction by following the set engineering norms, operation and maintenance of the barrages. Asked as to who took the final decision on the DPR, the former ENC is understood to have told the Commission that it was the then Chief Minister (K. Chandrasekhar Rao). He also submitted to the panel that the modifications in the barrage designs were done based on the site conditions.

On being asked whether the changes in the DPR were made after it was approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the former ENC was said to have nodded in acceptance. Further, he submitted to the Commission that the location of the three barrages was suggested by the WAPCOS.