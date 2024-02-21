Change promised by Congress not visible anywhere: Harish Rao

February 21, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Congress party which has come to power with slogan of bringing change for good in Telangana has failed to bring change for any section of the society so far, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao has said.

Speaking at a constituency-level meeting of the party activists held at Shadnagar on Tuesday, he said the BRS had lost the recent election with a small margin of 7,000 votes as people believed the tall promises of the Congress. Irrespective of the electoral outcome the BRS would always work for the people. It was unfortunate that a leader who aimed a gun at Telangana activists and who did not recite Jai Telangana slogan even once during the statehood movement had taken over the reigns now, he said

On the implementation of six guarantees, the BRS leader said there were 13 schemes/benefits included in the guarantees and despite the government’s claims of implementing two so far only one had reached people. The women were travelling free of fare in RTC buses in the States but the enhanced Arogyasri limit was yet to be implemented practically.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that the government had not made allocation of funds for the Mahalaxmi scheme under which women aged above 18 years were promised monthly assistance of ₹2,500 each. The previous BRS government had stopped payment of salaries to officers and legislators during the COVID-19 pandemic but had disbursed the Rythu Bandhu investment support on time.

Alleging that the Congress had no commitment to its promises but was only speaking lies, Mr. Harish Rao said the governments in combined Andhra Pradesh had given water to only 27,300 acres ayacut under Kalwakurthy, Bhima, Nettempadu and Koilsagar lift irrigation schemes during the 1984-2014 period. The BRS government had given water to 6.36 lakh acres ayacut in 9 years from 2014, he noted.

The BRS leader accused the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party of deceiving the people of combined Mahabubnagar district as they had failed to secure national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy, whose works were completed 80% already.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.