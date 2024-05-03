Change party symbol to ‘donkey’s egg’: BJP to Congress

May 03, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party has advised the Congress to change the party symbol from ‘hand’ to ‘donkey’s egg’, since Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself has been showcasing the ‘egg’ during his recent election meetings across Telangana.

In separate press conferences at the party office in city on Friday, BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and MP K. Laxman accused Mr. Reddy of “deliberately spreading lies” against the Modi Government only to divert people’s attention from his own government’s “failures in implementing the promised six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power”.

The BJP leaders, stung at the repeated display of the ‘donkey egg artwork’ at public meetings by the CM to charge that Central government’s contribution for TS was nil, challenged Mr. Reddy to a public debate on contribution of NDA government for Telangana as against the previous UPA regime.

“Mr. Reddy has no moral right to seek votes from people after totally failing as an administrator. Every village is facing power cuts and there is a water crisis everywhere but the government has been unable to cope with the crises, yet has the gumption to spread canards against BJP on reservations and Constitution,” Mr. Kishan Reddy said.

“Except for giving donkey eggs to people, what has this government done? Telangana people have been thrown out of a frying pan into the fire after getting rid of BRS, paving the way for a more dangerous regime. What happened to lakhs of grievances received at Praja Bhavan? Where are the funds for River Musi project?,” he questioned.

Mr. Laxman also accused the CM of “speaking and acting irresponsibly against BJP to sow divisions by raising the Gujarat hegemony, only to put the Telangana sentiment ointment. But it will be swept away by the Modi wave.”

Even after the PM and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had made themselves clear about their stand on quota and Constitution, the Congress has been resorting to circulating fake videos and demanding action against those responsible for spreading such news.

“It is the Congress that has always been against reservations for BCs, and had included 14 Muslim castes in BC ‘E’ category. They are vying for the Muslim vote and hurting Hindu sentiments despite the courts opposing religious quota,” he added.