Change in school timings in Telangana 

All schools in Telangana, henceforth, will function from 9 a.m. to 4.15 p.m., as per new directions by the government conveyed to school heads and district educational officers through an order on Friday. The old timings were 9.30 a.m. to 4.45 p.m.

This change will effectively make school timings of all high schools in the State same as primary and upper primary schools.

However, school timings in Hyderabad and Secunderabad remain unchanged: 8.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Education Department noted that this is being maintained for issues of road traffic congestion.

