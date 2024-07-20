ADVERTISEMENT

Change in school timings in Telangana 

Published - July 20, 2024 05:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

However, school timings in Hyderabad and Secunderabad remain unchanged

The Hindu Bureau

The timings of all schools in Telangana were changed, as per new directions by the government. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

All schools in Telangana, henceforth, will function from 9 a.m. to 4.15 p.m., as per new directions by the government conveyed to school heads and district educational officers through an order on Friday. The old timings were 9.30 a.m. to 4.45 p.m.

This change will effectively make school timings of all high schools in the State same as primary and upper primary schools.

However, school timings in Hyderabad and Secunderabad remain unchanged: 8.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Education Department noted that this is being maintained for issues of road traffic congestion.

