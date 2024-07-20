GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Change in school timings in Telangana 

However, school timings in Hyderabad and Secunderabad remain unchanged

Updated - July 20, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 05:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The timings of all schools in Telangana were changed, as per new directions by the government. The image is used for representative purpose only.

The timings of all schools in Telangana were changed, as per new directions by the government. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

All schools in Telangana, except in Hyderabad, henceforth, will function from 9 a.m. to 4.15 p.m., as per new directions by the government conveyed to school heads and district educational officers through an order on Friday. The old timings were 9.30 a.m. to 4.45 p.m.

This change will effectively make school timings of all high schools in the State same as primary and upper primary schools.

The school timings in Hyderabad and Secunderabad remain unchanged: 8.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Education Department noted that this is being maintained for issues of road traffic congestion.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.