Change in procedure to procure Amphotericin

Onus shifted to hospitals treating Mucormycosis patients

There is a change in the policy to procure medicines for Mucormycosis patients admitted in private hospitals. Until a week ago, people had to apply online for Liposomal Amphotericin-B. After receiving approval from a government-appointed committee, one could proceed to buy the medicine vials from a designated stockist.

However, currently, the onus of applying and procuring the medicine vials has been shifted to hospitals treating Mucormycosis patients.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said that hospitals have to prepare a list of patients with them, submit the requirement for them with a nodal officer at Director of Public Health office, receive approval and procure medicines from stockists.

“Patients or attendants don’t have to run around to locate stockists. This new system is being implemented from the past week. If there is any problem, one can ask the hospital managements. It is their responsibility to send the list. We are approving all requests,” Dr Ramesh Reddy said.

The earlier practice of applying online was riddled with some issues such as delays in receiving approvals and lack of clarity over number of times to apply as only 5-6 vials were granted per applications as against requirement of 60-100 vials per patient. Shortage of the medicine was cited as a reason for rationing it to 5-6 vials per head.

The senior official also said that apart from Liposomal Amphotericin-B, stocks of ‘non-conventional Amphotericin’ is slowly increasing in the market which has to be used too. “Molecules in both the medicines are the same. Effect of both on the body is the same,” he said.

Till date, around 1,100 Mucormycosis cases, in various stages of infection, have been recorded at government and private hospitals. While 250 patients were operated at Government ENT Hospital, 100 underwent surgery at Gandhi Hospital. Some patients took admission at government hospitals after undergoing initial treatment at private facilities.