Chandryangutta flyover extension to now cost ₹47 crore

September 14, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The GHMC standing committee, during its meeting on Wednesday, cleared a proposal revising the estimated cost of extension of the Chandryangutta flyover from ₹37 crore to ₹47 crore.

The flyover is being extended to cover the junction where the Inner Ring Road intersects the Barkas-Kandikal Gate road, and the revision has been attributed to certain deviations in view of site necessities. The revised cost is excluding the property acquisition component.

The committee has also cleared proposal for an animal care centre and veterinary hospital in Serilingampally zone to be constructed by Ramky Foundation under the Corporate Social Responsibility.

The facility is set to come up in 4,350 square yards of land in Gopanpally, which is part of a plot alienated by the Ranga Reddy District Collector to the GHMC.

Proposals for box drains and VDCC roads in two stretches between DRDL and Hafeez Baba Nagar with an estimated cost of ₹5.4 crore each were approved by the committee, among others.

Speaking in the meeting, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose informed that the free distribution of eco-friendly Ganesh idols will be formally launched from the Hyderabad Collectorate on September 15.

A total four lakh idols will be distributed, of which 3.1 lakh will be from GHMC, and 90,000 from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

In each ward, 2,800-3,000 idols will be distributed from the respective ward offices.

Mr. Rose also informed that two temporary points have been identified in each zone for dumping construction and demolition waste, in view of the waste being discarded on roads, footpaths, nalas and other open places.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi who presided over the meeting urged the corporators to ensure that the C&D waste is not dumped in open places, and to participate in the distribution of Ganesh idols.

