Chandrasekhara Reddy takes over as BEE Media Advisor for South

January 16, 2024 - hyderabad

hyderabad

A. Chandrasekhara Reddy, who held various positions in the power utilities of the combined Andhra Pradesh, has taken over as the Southern Media Advisor for the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), an organisation under the Ministry of Power, here. He also serves as a Senior Advisor at Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.

Mr. Reddy assumed the new responsibility on Monday and he is mandated to collaborate with State-designated agencies (SDAs) in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the union territories in the South to promote efficient use of energy, its conservation, clean energy transition and also carry out the activities of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) Mission.

According to a press release from the BEE, Mr. Reddy is further mandated to provide guidance, support and share knowledge and expertise with the SDAs towards concrete and sustainable energy efficiency campaign goals. He would also be the nodal officer for the transformative LiFE Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This mission, according to BEE officials, is deeply embedded in the nationally determined contributions and aspires to mobilise at least one billion individuals globally to adopt a lifestyle in harmony with nature by 2028. As part of the LiFE Mission, Mr. Reddy would be working for sustainable living to demonstrate that economic growth and environmental protection could coexist. The efforts will focus on Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and other cities in the South.

Under the umbrella of LiFE Mission, the BEE is planning to actively promote energy efficiency through diverse programmes, reaching out to schools, residential welfare associations and run electric vehicle awareness campaigns.

