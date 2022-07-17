Chandrasekhar Rao speaks of conspiracy behind heavy flooding in the Godavari basin

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao prays on a bridge across the Godavari in Bhadrachalam during his visit to the flood-affected areas on July 17, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

July 17, 2022 21:58 IST

Telangana Chief Minister announces a ₹1,000-crore package

Some unconfirmed reports are doing the rounds about ‘conspiracies’ by foreign countries behind the unusual and unprecedented rainfall in the Godavari basin, causing heavy floods in Telangana, as was reported in similar flooding in Ladakh and Uttarakhand in the past, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Talking to newsmen after visiting the flood-affected areas of Bhadrachalam town on Sunday, Mr. Rao said that there are some reports that a new phenomenon called cloudburst, suspected to be intentionally triggered by some foreign countries, was behind the unprecedented rainfall in the catchment areas of the Godavari last week. “However, we don’t know how far such reports are true,” he said.

Referring to the heavy rainfall that battered the Godavari basin, he said that the Kadem project in Nirmal district witnessed unusual massive inflows of 5 lakh cusecs three days ago. It’s only divine intervention that saved the Kadem dam, he remarked.