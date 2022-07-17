Telangana

Chandrasekhar Rao speaks of conspiracy behind heavy flooding in the Godavari basin

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao prays on a bridge across the Godavari in Bhadrachalam during his visit to the flood-affected areas on July 17, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM July 17, 2022 21:58 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 02:17 IST

Some unconfirmed reports are doing the rounds about ‘conspiracies’ by foreign countries behind the unusual and unprecedented rainfall in the Godavari basin, causing heavy floods in Telangana, as was reported in similar flooding in Ladakh and Uttarakhand in the past, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Talking to newsmen after visiting the flood-affected areas of Bhadrachalam town on Sunday, Mr. Rao said that there are some reports that a new phenomenon called cloudburst, suspected to be intentionally triggered by some foreign countries, was behind the unprecedented rainfall in the catchment areas of the Godavari last week. “However, we don’t know how far such reports are true,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Referring to the heavy rainfall that battered the Godavari basin, he said that the Kadem project in Nirmal district witnessed unusual massive inflows of 5 lakh cusecs three days ago. It’s only divine intervention that saved the Kadem dam, he remarked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...