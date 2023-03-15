Chandrabose felicitated in Atlanta for his Oscar

March 15, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) felicitated lyricist Chandrabose at Atlanta in the United States for winning the Oscar award for the song Natu Natu.

The APTA members led by Uday Bhaskar Kotte, president, felicitated Mr. Chandrabose who arrived in Atlanta after receiving the award. He said the RRR team made Indians across the world proud with their achievement and hoped that the lyricist would continue to win awards introducing the beauty of the Telugu language and culture through his songs.

Mr. Chandrabose was also invited for the APTA convention to be held in the US from September 1 this year.