Chandrabose, ‘Balagam’ movie fame Mogilaiah and Komuramma to be presented Ponnam Sathaiah Goud memorial awards

Oscar award winning lyricist Chandrabose, ‘Balagam’ movie fame Komuramma and Mogilaiah have been selected for the Ponnam Sathaiah Goud memorial awards-2024.

The awards will be presented to them at a function to be held in Ravindra Bharathi auditorium in Hyderabad at 6 p.m. on September 13, 2024. They will be presented a cash prize of ₹51,000 each along with a memento.

The awards were instituted by the brothers of the Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar in memory of their father Ponnam Sathaiah Goud.

Film critic and assistant regional secretary, Federation of Film Societies of India, Ponnam Ravichandra was the convenor of the jury.

The jury comprised noted academic and former Central Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu; senior journalist R Dileep Reddy; director, Department of Language and Culture Mamidi Harikrishna, and noted writer Inampudi Srilakshmi.

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar will be the chief guest at the award presentation ceremony.

(Eom