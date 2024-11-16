 />
Chandrababu Naidu’s brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, brother of Andhra Pradesh CM, passes away at 72 after cardiac arrest, leaving behind a political legacy

Updated - November 16, 2024 04:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leader Nara Ramamurthy Naidu. File

TDP leader Nara Ramamurthy Naidu. File | Photo Credit: Vijaya Bhaskar CH

Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, younger brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and father of actor Nara Rohith passed away on Saturday (November 16, 2024) at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, following a cardiac arrest. He was 72.

Mr. Ramamurthy had been reportedly battling multiple health complications for a long time. He was admitted to the hospital on November 14 in a state of cardiac arrest and was resuscitated after an hour-long effort.

Despite intensive care, including ionotropic support and an intra-aortic balloon pump, his condition worsened, and he suffered another cardiac arrest on Saturday (November 16, 2024), which proved fatal. Mr. R. Naidu, a former MLA of the Chandragiri Assembly constituency in Chittoor district, was well-known in political circles.

TDP hoists flag on Chandragiri fort after three decades

He had a notable political career, initially with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), before briefly joining the Congress in 2002. He eventually returned to the TDP but had remained away from active politics for years due to his deteriorating health. Mr. R. Naidu is survived by his sons, actor Nara Rohith and Nara Girish. Rohith. The final rites will be held on Sunday (November 17, 2024) (November 17), at Mr. R. Naidu’s native village, Naravaripalle, in Chittoor district.

Mr. Ramamurthy Naidu is survived by wife Indira, two sons – actor Nara Rohith and Nara Girish.

The mortal remains of Mr. R. Naidu is kept at the AIG Hospital Gachibowli, awaiting the arrival of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu from New Delhi. “Only after his arrival, a decision of shifting his body will be taken,” hospital sources said adding that A.P. IT Minister Nara Lokesh had already reached the hospital and was with the other family members.

A.P. BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari, former Minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and other members of Nandamuri family are at the hospital awaiting Mr. C. Naidu’s arrival from New Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh: former UGC member Ramamurthy Naidu felicitated

The younger brother of Mr. C. Naidu had represented Chandragiri Assembly constituency in Chittoor district from 1994-99. Subsequently, he had joined the Congress party for a brief period and then moved away from active politics.

Meanwhile, Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy condoled the death of Mr. R. Naidu. In a condolence message issued here on Saturday (November 16, 2024), Mr. Reddy conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Published - November 16, 2024 04:03 pm IST

