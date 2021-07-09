‘Chandrababu Naidu entering Telangana through Congress’

SIDDIPET

09 July 2021 19:53 IST

Harish Rao lashes out against Revanth Reddy

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to enter Telangana once again through his men in the Congress. He levelled the charges while participating in Palle Pragathi programme at various villages in Bejjanki mandal on Friday.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had sent his men into the Congress party and is now trying to enter the State. But the people will not allow this. They will obstruct the efforts. Mr Naidu clearly knows that the people will not allow him if he comes in the State. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president was close to Mr. Naidu in ‘vote for note’ case. Now he has become the TPCC president,” commented Mr. Harish Rao.

A motorcycle rally was held from Bejjanki Kaman to the mandal headquarters by the youth to welcome the Minister. Mr. Harish Rao inaugurated Mahila Bhavan, Rythu Vedika and Ambedkar building. Stating that Mahila Samkhya buildings were completed in 16 villages of the mandal, the Minister has announced sanctioning of ₹ 25 lakh each for construction of panchayat buildings in seven panchayats in the mandal.

Advertising

Advertising

“Drinking water and irrigation is being made available only after formation of Telangana State. In the past farmers used to visit around banks for loan. But now the Rythu Bandhu has been reaching farmers directly through their accounts,” said Mr. Harish Rao.