Chandi Yagam, Sudarshana Yagam performed

Unveiling the final phase of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project taking Godavari water to the highest point in Telangana at 618 metres, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with his wife Shobha switched on the motors at Murkook pump house and released water to Kondapochammasagar here on Friday.
After releasing the water, traditional offering of new clothes, flowers, garlands along with turmeric and vermillion were offered to river Godavari by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, his wife, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and others.
Earlier in the day, Chandi Yagam was performed at Kondapochamma temple and Sudarshana Yagam at Murkook pump house. In both these programmes Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and others took part. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for the construction of Rythu Vedika at Murkook and Erravalli.
