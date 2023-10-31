Chandanagar police seize ₹99 lakh during vehicle check exercise

October 31, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Madhapur and Chandanagar police seized ₹99 lakh from a person during vehicle check exercise on Monday.

The accused was identified as Vaidala Nagaraju, 33, working as a cash loader for ATM centres.

“He claimed that he was carrying the amount to refill the ATM cash chest but did not have any relevant documents,” said Chandanagar police inspector D. Palavelli. The cash was seized and handed over to the Income Tax officials.

₹34.50 lakh seized

Meanwhile, the Commissioner’s Task Force (Central), based on a tip-off on Sunday, arrested three persons and seized from them ₹34.50 lakh, suspected to be of a hawala transaction.

According to the police, arrested persons Shivanshu Roy of Shivarampally, a real estate businessman, and Bhavesh Kumar Jain, a businessman from Nallagutta, have been dealing with hawala money and organising transfers on commission basis.

Late on Sunday, the duo managed to hand over the amount through their driver Mohammed Mansoor to some customers. The police intercepted the vehicle and seized it.

The Ramgopalpet police have opened a probe.