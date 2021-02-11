Chances of Central nod for ITIR get dimmer

HYDERABAD

11 February 2021 20:40 IST

Union Minister says policy discontinued

The chances of Centre giving its nod to the much awaited Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) for the State have become dimmer as the Union government reiterated that the ITIR policy of 2008 has been discontinued.

“The objectives of the ITIR policy are being better served and achieved by direct promotion of industrial units in industrial clusters and industrial townships that are taking shape through various programmes viz; DMIC, Smart Cities and other Industrial/Electronics Park schemes implemented by Ministry’s concerned / Departments wherein considerable financial support is available,” Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Shamrao Dhotre said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He was responding to a query by BJP MP Bandi Sanjay who wanted to know the status of the ITIR project and the reasons for the delay, if any, in the execution of the project. The Minister recalled that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) notified ITIR region in Hyderabad with Central financial assistance of ₹3,275 crore.

Developmental activities were to be carried out by Telangana government with the financial assistance from the Central ministries like the Railways, Roads, Transport & Highways and Urban Development. Subsequently, the progress and issues in the implementation of the ITIR was reviewed during a meeting held at MeiTY in January 2017 wherein the State was asked to submit requisite information to the Ministries concerned with intimation to MeiTY.

“No information was furnished by Telangana government,” he asserted recalling that after a review of the policy in 2018, it was decided to discontinue ITIR Policy 2008. The Minister also said no funds were released for the proposed ITIR.

The development comes as a major disappointment to the State government as it had identified 49,000 acres in three clusters, greenfield and brownfield where new IT companies and IT space developers could be encouraged to set up their development centres. A shelf of five projects with total outlay of ₹ 3,275 crore had also been identified for the ITIR.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, in a recent letter, regretted that correspondence was carried out with the Ministries concerned for sanctioning additional budgets for the project, but they did not respond favourably.