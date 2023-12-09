Chamala Kiran condemns Raja Singh’s ‘communal’ tone on pro tem Speaker

December 09, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday dismissed the allegations of BJP MLA, T. Raja Singh on the Congress government appointing AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, and said the allegations simply had a communal tone and tenor, for which Mr. Singh was known for.

In a statement here, Mr. Reddy said Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi is a senior MLA in the Assembly and the practice is that a senior MLA is chosen as the pro tem Speaker for the smooth conduct of the House. The Congress has differences with the AIMIM, and in the recent elections, too, that party opposed the Congress, but such politics do not seep into some democratic practices, he said.

He said India is a secular country and the Congress believed in the Indian Constitution and follows its principles and practices. There is no appeasement politics as alleged by Mr. Singh, he said adding that the BJP MLA should respect the customs of the Assembly.

