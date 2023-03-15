‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ of Congress against ‘Adani Scam’ foiled by police

March 15, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ call of the Telangana Congress questioning the BJP Government’s silence on the allegations against the Adani group was foiled by the police as the leaders and the cadre were prevented from reaching Raj Bhavan and were arrested.

The rally was stopped at Khairatabad junction after it started from Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Telangana Congress. Police barricaded the route towards Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor, and prevented the Congress workers from reaching their destination. The protesters carried placards reading ‘save LIC’ and raised slogans against the BJP-led Government at the Centre.

Police had a tough time as the protesters entered into a heated argument asking the police to let them exercise their democratic right. Some of them tried to push through the barricades and jump over them. The police had to use force to stop them. They were detained and shifted to Goshamahal police station and other places.

Senior leaders including Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka; Seethakka, MLA; Nadeem Javed and Rohit Choudhary, AICC Secretaries; and senior leaders Mallu Ravi, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Rohin Reddy, M. Vinod Reddy were among those who were arrested apart from leaders of youth and student wings.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Vikramarka questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the expose of financial irregularities in Adani group companies and why Mr. Adani was being saved by the Prime Minister. He alleged that by rejecting the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue, the Prime Minister was “sending a message that the corrupt would be shielded by the government”.

He said while Congress stood for creating public assets and preserving them for the nation, the BJP believed in selling the public assets to their near and dear at the cost of the nation. He also accused the BJP of destroying Constitutional institutions.

Revanth Condemns

Meanwhile, TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy, who is on a Yatra for Change in Nizamabad district, condemned the arrest of Congress leaders and asked why is the BJP Government ignoring the JPC demand. He demanded that all those arrested be released immediately.