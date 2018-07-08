‘Chalo Dilli’ seems to be call of Telangana tribal students

Delhi University (DU) is fast emerging as the first port of call for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Telangana Tribal and Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIs).

The biggest contingent of students by far - 34 ST and 62 SC students secured admission in reputed colleges under DU this academic year against stiff competition from students from privileged backgrounds.

Students from TTWREIs got admissions also into prestigious IITs, NITs, IIIT and IISTs.

But the sheer number of students targeting DU in the last couple of years when there are several other universities has become an interesting pointer to the aspirations of students from underprivileged sections.

Why DU?

DU is the top choice of students as it serves as the launch pad for those aspiring to get into the Civil Services.

What makes it attractive is many of its professors reportedly also teach in the private coaching centres for Civil Services, thus providing the perfect ecosystem.

The excitement of joining the coveted North Campus colleges of DU is very much evident among the first generation 34 tribal students including 15 girls given the tough competition and the interview before the final admission. Interestingly, five among these ST students are from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) such as Manne-Kolavar, Pardhan, Gondu and Koya tribes.

This is also the first time seats in the ST category got filled completely in the DU with several of them hailing from the poorest of poor backgrounds, according to B.M.D. Ekka, Principal Secretary, Tribal Welfare and R.S.Praveen Kumar, Secretary, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS).

Village to National Capital

Many of the tribal students who pursued education in Ashram schools and later in Gurukulams run by the TTWREIs ever barely stepped out of their own villages and district, forget capital Hyderabad. But their grit and determination saw them gain entry into top notch institutions in the National Capital. Consider this. Any one with less than 90% marks barely stand a chance to get into the DU colleges.

The icing on the cake is 60% of the SC and ST students secured admissions in the open competition. While the emphasis laid on communication and life skills in the Gurukulams helped the students in breaking the language barrier and speak in English, the students are also encouraged to learn Hindi. So much so, students secured admission in courses as diverse as English (Hons.), Physics and Philosophy (Hons.)

The excitement of Mounika who got admission in Miranda House College in B.Sc.(Hons.) Zoology is palpable. Speaking to The Hindu over phone, the 17-year-old girl from a vulnerable tribe is not only the first girl from her family but from her village to get into DU.

“I never expected to come out of my village. Now I am a student of Delhi University. A golden opportunity,” she gushed. Mounika has set her sights further high. She will try for NEET next year to pursue medicine year and her dream is to become an IAS officer. K.Rajeshwari, another tribal girl from Guvvalagudem in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district who secured admission in B.Sc.(Hons.) Mathematics in Keshav Mahavidyalaya is elated to be pursuing her degree course in a reputed college in Delhi. Her aim is also to crack the Civil Services exam.

The secret behind the huge success of TTWREI students? Message Saturation Technique employed in Gurukulams, says Dr. Praveen Kumar. “In the Ashram and Gurukulam schools, we expose them to images of people from similar, underprivileged backgrounds who accomplished much academically.

The photos of top institutions are printed on their notebooks to reinforce their motivation and remind them their goal. Through T-SAT TV, residential school students are given opportunity to listen to the success stories shared by people from their tribes and working in India and abroad.”