‘Chalo Assembly’ protest on March 13

Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF) representative K. Ramana called upon the teachers, employees and pensioners to participate in ‘Chalo Assembly’ programme proposed to be held on March 13.
In a meeting held here on Monday, Mr. Ramana said that government must implement PRC recommendations, restore old pension system and equal pay for equal work for the contract employees as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on May 16, 2018. He has also noted that promotions and transfers promised to the employees was not implemented. He has demanded that transfers and promotions must be given to teachers during summer.
