Telangana

‘Chalo Assembly’ protest on March 13

Teachers, employees urged to participate

Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF) representative K. Ramana called upon the teachers, employees and pensioners to participate in ‘Chalo Assembly’ programme proposed to be held on March 13.

In a meeting held here on Monday, Mr. Ramana said that government must implement PRC recommendations, restore old pension system and equal pay for equal work for the contract employees as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on May 16, 2018. He has also noted that promotions and transfers promised to the employees was not implemented. He has demanded that transfers and promotions must be given to teachers during summer.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 8:09:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/chalo-assembly-protest-on-march-13/article31024967.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY