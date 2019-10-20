Chalbadi can become a biofuel production centre

Chalbadi, the almost abandoned tribal habitation in the forests of Kerameri mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, can still become a biofuel production centre in Telangana what with an estimated over one lakh fully grown pongamia or kanuga and jatropha trees waiting to be be put to proper use.

The oil produced from the seed is non-polluting and eco-friendly, and is used as alternative fuel to diesel in vehicles. A planned effort can provide employment to scores of local tribals, besides meeting the local demand with sufficient supply of eco-friendly fuel.

Velugu project

It was in the year 2000 that the State government had planned to produce biofuel from pongamia and jatropha seed in this remote area under its Velugu project implemented by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty.

The village, which can be accessed from the Hatti-Jodeghat road after crossing Tokyan Movvad, had generated electricity from a generator which consumed oil extracted from these trees until 2004.

The 55,000 saplings planted then to make Chalbadi a model bio-diesel producing entity have since multiplied in the jungles and present a ready made scenario for extraction of biofuel.

“Yes, a programme to extract biofuel from the seeds of these trees can certainly help locals economically,” agreed Korenga Govind Rao, whose family stayed put in the village despite the other inhabitants abandoning it in 2002.

“The original plan of the SERP project was also meant as a livelihood intervention as it allowed tribals to harvest the seed and extract oil,” he added, recalling the days when the plan was implemented.

Multiple products

“Each tree produces one quintal of seed or 25 kg of filtered oil, besides oil cake which can be sold in the form of bio manure. Processing one quintal of seed can cost about ₹120, while the oil can be commercially sold at the same price of diesel,” opined Govind Rao.

The tribal was among those who were trained in all aspects associated with generating electricity using biofuels at Tumkur in Karnataka.

Good mileage

The tribal elder, who has protected the trees from being destroyed in the annually recurring forest fires so far, says vehicles like tractors and buses using bio-diesel back in the early 2000s used to give a mileage of 8 km per litre.

“The cost of production makes it much cheaper than diesel,” he observed.

Local tribals can earn supplemental incomes by collecting the fruits from the trees during the season. Some of them can be given cold presses to extract oil from the seeds.