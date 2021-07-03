Chakilam Srinivasa Rao death anniversary observed

Leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Saturday observed the 25th death anniversary of former Congress legislator of Nalgonda Chakilam Srinivasa Rao.

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy who attended the event, said Mr. Srinivasa Rao, a three-time legislator from Nalgonda and a Member of Parliament, has left a permanent mark on Nalgonda politics. He remembered him as the go-to leader for all Congress leaders in the district.

MLC Surabhi Vani Devi who was also present on the occasion, garlanded the statue of Mr. Srinivasa Rao at the Ramgiri centre.