Chakali Ilamma’s bravery and dynamism continue to inspire the present generation: KCR

September 27, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

CM recalls her contributions on her birth anniversary 

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao recalled Chakali Ilamma’s sacrifices and fighting spirit on the occasion of the official celebrations of her birth anniversary organised by the State Government. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said that Chityala (Chakali) Ilamma’s bravery and dynamism during the Telangana armed struggle continue to inspire the present generation.

KCR recalled her sacrifices and fighting spirit on the occasion of the official celebrations of her birth anniversary organised by the State Government. Ilamma was a democratic activist who fought legal battles to realise her rights and was a symbol of self-respect for the backward communities. Ilamma’s inspiration was embodied in the formation of Telangana State and the subsequent developments.

Recalling that the government was officially celebrating her birth and death anniversaries, the Chief Minister said that the State Government in its efforts for the welfare of people stood as a role model for the country. Several schemes for the development and welfare of women, backward classes, and most backward classes were being implemented by the government.

The government was striving for qualitative improvement in the living standards of the backward communities and was committed to continue its efforts in this direction.

