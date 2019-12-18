Chaitanya Group of Colleges gets ‘Deemed to be University’ status

The Chaitanya Group of Colleges has been given the status of ‘Deemed to be University’ by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Henceforth, it would be known as ‘Chaitanya Institute of Science and Technology Deem to be University’ and it is the second private institution after 2010 to get such recognition in the country.

Group chairman Ch Purushotham Reddy, who is now the Chancellor of the university, told newsmen here on Wednesday that they would, in the long run, set up medical college and nursing college. “In the immediate future we want to introduce courses such as pilot training, hotel management, hospital management and other job-oriented courses,” he said.

The Chaitanya Group of Institutions was founded in 1991 and now has four colleges – UG, PG, Pharmacy and Engineering — with a total student strength of over 5,600 including 187 students from various foreign countries. The group succeeded in securing A grade from NAAC three times consecutively and UGC has recognised the college as ‘College with potential for Excellence’. It was also recognised as one of the 30 colleges in the country to adopt ‘Best Practices’.

“Ours is the only college to get autonomous status in Telangana and now this Deemed to be University status as well,” Mr Purushotham Reddy said.

The Deemed to be University status provides an opportunity to have academic programmes of high quality, creative and innovative courses and in-house projects for final semester students and adherence to academic calendar without any deviation. “This is a boon to the students of Telangana as now they have a wide choice of courses with high job potential,” the Chancellor said.

According to him, they presently have three campuses in Warangal city. They plan to have an integrated campus on 100 acres of land at Madikonda on the city outskirts within three years from now.

Former Vice-Chancellor Prof Iqbal Ali, Chaitanya colleges officer on special duty Venkata Veeraiah and others were present.