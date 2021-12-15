Chairmen for three corporations appointed

HYDERABAD

15 December 2021 20:27 IST

The State government on Wednesday appointed three TRS activists as chairmen of various State-level corporations. They include former SC/ST Commission chairman Errolla Srinivas, who was now appointed chairman of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation. He was the State president of the students wing of TRS during the agitation for formation of State. Mr. Manne Krishank, son-in-law of former Union Minister of Congress Sarve Satyanarayana, was appointed chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation, while Mr. Veeda Saichander as chairman of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation.

