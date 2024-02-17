Chairman Safai Karamchari Commission visits GHMC

February 17, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the National Safai Karmachari Commission M. Venkatesan visited the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation headquarters on Saturday, and reviewed the schemes being implemented for sanitation workers.

He apprised the workers of ESI benefits and other schemes, while the workers gave him representations seeking flexibility in work hours and an easy loan facility. Safai Karmacharis gave representation seeking cleaning contracts of BoT toilets, a press note informed.

GHMC Commissioner D. Ronald Rose attended the meeting along with additional commissioners, zonal commissioners and other officials.

