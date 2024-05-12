Chain snatchers target 60-year-old woman in Shamshabad  

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shamshabad police booked a case against an unidentified man who stole a gold chain from a woman at her residence in Sultanpally, Shamshabad, on Saturday.

The case was booked followed by a complaint Yatakari Laxmi, 60, in which she claimed that an unidentified man broke into her house in the early hours of May 11 when she was sleeping and snatched her 4-tola gold chain.

“The complainant claimed that she woke up around 2 a.m. when the man was trying to pull her chain. She tried to catch hold of him but could not,” police said.

Efforts are underway tonab the suspect.

