GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chain snatchers target 60-year-old woman in Shamshabad  

The case was booked followed by a complaint Yatakari Laxmi, 60, in which she claimed that an unidentified man broke into her house in the early hours of May 11 when she was sleeping and snatched her 4-tola gold chain.  

Published - May 12, 2024 07:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

   

The Shamshabad police booked a case against an unidentified man who stole a gold chain from a woman at her residence in Sultanpally, Shamshabad, on Saturday.  

The case was booked followed by a complaint Yatakari Laxmi, 60, in which she claimed that an unidentified man broke into her house in the early hours of May 11 when she was sleeping and snatched her 4-tola gold chain.  

“The complainant claimed that she woke up around 2 a.m. when the man was trying to pull her chain. She tried to catch hold of him but could not,” police said.

 

Efforts are underway tonab the suspect.  

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.