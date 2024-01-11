Chain snatcher arrested by GRP Secunderabad

January 11, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a chain snatcher who targeted women passengers in trains and seized a total of 143 grams of gold ornaments from him. Officials said that the accused, Chinnaiah Veeraraghavalu Akash (23) was wanted in five cases of chain snatchings reported in the Secunderabad Railway Station premises.

“He would board a train as a passenger and target women travelling by themselves. He was also involved in snatching ornaments from passengers as the trains were moving while he was on platforms,” said the ADG Railway and Road safety Mahesh Bhagwat.

