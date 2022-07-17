Telangana

Chaderghat police seize 66 kg ganja, 2 held

The police displaying the seized ganja at a press conference at CCS in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA
The Hindu BureauJuly 17, 2022 04:21 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 04:21 IST

Two suspected drug peddlers from Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh were nabbed during a joint operation by the Chaderghat police, CCS and West Zone team on Saturday, at Malakpet.

The police also seized 66 kg of ganja, 30 packages of 2.2 kg each, concealed between bags of leaf plates or vistaraaku, while it was being transported in an SUV .

According to the police, Muvvala Nagarjuna and Nammi Tataji had allegedly procured dry ganja from Chintapalli forest area and were headed here for sale at premium rate. Both the accused were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
narcotics & drug trafficking
Read more...