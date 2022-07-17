Chaderghat police seize 66 kg ganja, 2 held

The police displaying the seized ganja at a press conference at CCS in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

July 17, 2022 04:21 IST

The police seized 66 kg of ganja, 30 packages of 2.2 kg each, concealed between bags of leaf plates or vistaraaku, while it was being transported in an SUV

Two suspected drug peddlers from Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh were nabbed during a joint operation by the Chaderghat police, CCS and West Zone team on Saturday, at Malakpet. The police also seized 66 kg of ganja, 30 packages of 2.2 kg each, concealed between bags of leaf plates or vistaraaku, while it was being transported in an SUV . According to the police, Muvvala Nagarjuna and Nammi Tataji had allegedly procured dry ganja from Chintapalli forest area and were headed here for sale at premium rate. Both the accused were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Advertisement Advertisement

