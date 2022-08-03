Telangana

Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy is new HC judge

Special Correspondent Hyderabad August 03, 2022 22:58 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:58 IST

The President has appointed advocate Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy as Judge of Telangana High Court. A notification to this extent was issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday.

The name of Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, presently serving as Government Pleader for Revenue in Telangana HC, was recommended for elevation as judge along with 11 others earlier in February this year by the Supreme Court Collegium.

He would be sworn in as Judge on Thursday at the First Court Hall in the HC building.

