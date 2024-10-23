CGR organises earth leaders programme for PDs and PETs

President of the Council for Green Revolution (CGR), K. Leela Laxma Reddy, emphasised the importance of protecting the environment for the survival of future generations. She was speaking at a two-day orientation programme for physical education teachers and physical directors, as part of the Earth Leaders initiative, jointly organised by the Department of School Education, Telangana, and CGR, at Kadthal on Wednesday. Approximately 80 physical directors and teachers from Khammam, Nizamabad and Mahabubabad districts participated in the programme.

Former IFS officer P. Raghuveer highlighted the significance of energy conservation and encouraged participants to take small steps to reduce electricity consumption. He stressed that reducing monthly electricity usage not only benefits households but also contributes to broader environmental conservation efforts. Founder of CGR, K. Laxma Reddy, spoke about the importance of leadership development among children, emphasising the role of teachers in shaping future leaders. He urged physical education teachers to focus on cultivating leadership skills in students through their guidance. Vandemataram Foundation president T. Ravinder Rao, Professor D. Srinivasa Reddy from the Agricultural University, CGR State Coordinator Yanala Venkata Reddy and others were present at the programme.